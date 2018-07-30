Senvion secures cooperation for 130 MW of wind energy projects in Germany

Senvion has signed agreements for the supply of turbines with a total capacity of about 130 MW with PROKON Regenerative Energien eG. The contract for the installation of the 4.2M140 prototype is firm and will start in 2018. Another 14 MW-project has already been awarded tariffs in the last auction and is part of conditional order book now.

Additionally, Senvion and Prokon have concluded a cooperation for a further seven projects and thus 27 turbines in Germany. The agreement includes the delivery, installation and commissioning. In addition to the 4.2M, Senvion also supplies 3.2M and 3.6M turbines with hub heights from 110 to 165 meters to accommodate the different site conditions. The contracts complement the cooperation framework agreement signed two years ago.

David Hardy, Executive Director and Chief Sales Officer at Senvion, said: “We would like to thank Prokon for their trust in Senvion and their innovative approach to adopting new technology. We are very excited to partner with them on this firm agreement for the 4.2M140 prototype, which will be installed later this year. The market demand for our latest turbine platform is very high due to its low levelized cost of energy. We expect a further rise of the interest with the start of the construction of the prototype.”

Heiko Wuttke, Member of the Executive Board of Prokon, stated: “By entering the 4 MW class at certain locations, we expect increased competitiveness of our projects in the coming calls for tenders of the EEG. With Senvion we can implement this technological leap already this year.”

The Senvion 4.2M140 ensures a competitive operation of wind turbines at locations with low and medium wind speeds due to its low Levelized Cost of Energy (LCoE). As a result of the significantly increased efficiency of the new turbines, Germany offers a broader range of suitable locations. Senvion plans not only to expand its global reach, but also to further increase the installed capacity of currently more than 5,800 MW in Germany.