Middle East’s largest wind farm in Jabal al-Zeit, Egypt

Egypt’s Electricity Ministry has completed preparations for the opening of the latest and largest wind farm power plant in Jabal al-Zeit at a cost of LE 12 billion. President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is expected to attend the inauguration within days as part of his inauguration of 3 new power plants following his Sudan visit.

The plant is located along the western side of the coastal road of Hurghada, in District 3 of Jabal el-Zeit, and is claimed to be the largest and most sophisticated farm to generate electricity from wind power worldwide, according to plant officials who spoke to Al-Masry Al-Youm.

The 100-square-kilometer farm includes 290 wind turbines from the latest worldwide.

The total capacity of the Jabal al-Zeit wind station is stated to be 580 megawatts, with a production rate of 2 megawatts per turbine. The first project includes 120 turbines, the second includes 110 turbines, while the third includes 60 turbines.

The plant contains a system of monitoring migrating birds through the radar to stop turbines when they pass and re-operate after they leave, a system used for the first ever time in the world.

The station consists of three administrative buildings, including the control rooms building of the station, which were created and designed in line with the latest international standards and the latest technologies to enable staff to monitor all the turbines at the same time and connect them to the national power grid.

The turbines is in the Jabal al-Zeit plant are of the latest technology turbines in the world, and the first of its kind in Egypt and the Middle East, which has electric elevators to facilitate periodic maintenance.

The station’s location is also one of the best sites world-wide for investment in wind power projects. The wind speed is between 12 meters per second and 33 meters per second, and the land is perfectly straight with no curves or rocks.