Canada’s largest wind energy event to blow into Calgary

The Canadian Wind Energy Association (CanWEA) and its partner Hannover Fairs Canada unveiled the program for the 2018 CanWEA Annual Conference and Exhibition. The event will run from October 23 to 25 at the BMO Centre in Calgary, Alberta.

Over the course of 2½ days, top speakers from government, industry, and utilities will share insights, unveil research, and unpack the latest trends from Canada’s fastest growing renewable-electricity sector. CanWEA president Robert Hornung will outline a new and exciting vision for Canada’s wind industry, while others will share business-critical updates and insights on Canada’s key wind markets, including Alberta –which has committed to wind energy as the backbone of its energy transition.

Other sessions will address the evolution of Canada’s electricity grid and the opportunities to collaborate with other sectors and technologies to ensure the nation’s electricity supply remains clean, reliable, and affordable for all, far into the future.

The association is also pleased to today recognize Dr. Francis Pelletier, vice president and co-founder of Arista Renewable Energies (now merged with Power Factors), as the 2018 recipient of CanWEA’s R.J. Templin Award. The award commends an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to Canada’s wind industry. Dr. Pelletier will be a guest of honour at the CanWEA Awards Breakfast –where the celebrations will honour six additional industry leaders, including the Women in Renewable Energy WiRE Wind Power Woman of Distinction.

Conference organizers will also offer industry professionals a series of eight concurrent educational sessions. The sessions will provide insights on new revenue streams and markets, Indigenous engagement, environmental management, and the integration of wind and storage, among other topics.

An outline of CanWEA’s 2018 Conference and Exhibition program is now available via windenergyevent.ca, and registration is open.

“The theme of our 2018 conference and expo is the grid of the future. We’ll explore how wind energy will help governments and communities meet economic and climate goals, as our electricity systems grow steadily more diverse, smarter and more participatory. Wind energy has multiple advantages, including its compatibility with other clean technologies, scalability, competitive price and contribution to local economies and supply chains. The technology will help Canada affordably power its growing economy while lighting the way to our nation’s cleaner energy future, and it all comes into focus at our 2018 conference.”

– Jean-François Nolet, vice-president, Canadian Wind Energy Association

“We host events around the world, and every leading economy is now looking to wind energy as a proven and cost-effective solution to address climate change and diversify electricity supply. Hannover Fairs is pleased to co-host this globally significant conference that is focused on building knowledge, capacity, and connections across this incredibly important industry.”

– Larry Turner, president and CEO, Hannover Fairs

“It is a great honor to be chosen from among my peers to receive this recognition. The wind energy industry has been growing and advancing in sophistication. Seeing the results of my work and research fuels my passion and compels me to keep going. The industry is propelled by a similar devotion that is evident on the teams and projects on which I’ve collaborated. Our industry’s story is one of inspiration – one we can all be proud of – and there is more to come.”

– Dr. Francis Pelletier, vice president and co-founder of Arista Renewable Energies, 2018 recipient of CanWEA’s R.J. Templin Award