Tilt Renewables chooses Greenbyte for data management

Tilt Renewable operates a full wind portfolio made out of 8 farms and approximately 600+ MW, marking the first assets Australia and New Zealand integrated in Energy Cloud. Tilt Renewables is striving to be the leading manager, owner and developer of renewable energy assets in Australia and New Zealand, with an additional 7 wind farms, 3 solar farms and 1 hydro plant under development. Energy Cloud, the service with the specialized interconnected components of Breeze for wind and Bright for solar – along with Stream, for hydro under development – proved to be the optimal software solution to support the vision of Tilt Renewables, presently and in the future.

“We’re excited to be partnering with Greenbyte to monitor our fleet and improve our asset performance. We chose Greenbyte Energy Cloud due to its modern, powerful and easy-to-use interface, along with its ease of integration. Greenbyte’s culture of innovation, customer-focused outcomes and continual improvement closely aligns with Tilt Renewable’s values. In the first few months of operations, we’ve already picked up on multiple energy improvements and Breeze if our go-to for our asset data. Tilt Renewables is continually innovating in the renewable energy industry and Greenbyte and Greenbyte Energy Cloud are an integral part of this strategy.”, says Perring Samuel, Technology Manager of Tilt Renewables.

“Tilt Renewables is a fast-growing renewable energy company, with a development plan similar to Greenbyte’s. We are proud to have been selected by Tilt and to be present in Australia and New Zealand. We are looking forward to a fruitful collaboration towards a sustainable world” says Jonas Corné, CEO at Greenbyte.