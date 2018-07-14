American Wind Week 2018: Anywhere the wind blows

Get ready– American Wind Week 2018 (August 5-11) is less than a month away!

From barbeques to wind farm tours, a dozen events and counting spanning more than 10 states are in the works. And they all have at least one thing in common—they’ll be celebrating American wind leadership.

What kinds of events can we expect to see this American Wind Week?

In New Mexico, Pattern Energy and AWEA will host an advocacy training on August 10 at Mesalands Community College. Attendees will learn pro tips on how to meet with their elected officials, share their opinions in their newspapers and much more. Mesalands trains the next generation of American wind techs, one of the country’s two fastest growing jobs along with solar installer, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

What else is going on during American Wind Week?

A camp in North Dakota will teach kids how to fly drones, a growing wind O&M tool. Members of Congress and state lawmakers are visiting the men and women in their districts who have rewarding wind careers, there will be opportunities to learn about wind at county fairs, and so much more. Keep track of everything going on by following #AmericanWindWeek on social media.

Last year, wind became America’s largest source of renewable energy capacity. And with world-class wind resources and innovative technology, this all-American energy source will continue growing its lead while creating jobs in farm, factory and port towns across all 50 states.

We still need your help to make American Wind Week stretch from coast to coast– invite an elected official to visit your wind farm or factory, host an open house or promote wind energy at a public event.

Events can be planned anywhere the wind blows in this 50 state industry, but big wind states like Texas, Iowa and Nebraska shouldn’t go without a Wind Week event. If you’re interested in organizing an event in one in these states or others, you can join the movement by emailing AWEA at windweek@awea.org. We have a lot to celebrate this August 5-11, so let’s make sure we tell the whole story!

Here’s a look back at American Wind Week 2017, which serves as a preview of what’s to come in just a few short weeks.