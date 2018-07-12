Customised tower solution secures Vestas’ largest order in Serbia

MK Fintel Wind a.d. Beograd has placed an order for 20 V126-3.45 MW turbines for the 69 MW Kosava I wind park in Serbia. To accommodate the site’s specific wind conditions and maximise energy production while meeting the site’s tip height constraints, Vestas developed a solution with site-specific towers.

Vestas has been active in Serbia since 2008 and the Kosava I project is Vestas’ third project with MK Fintel in Serbia. The two previous wind parks MK Fintel and Vestas have partnered on, the Kula and La Piccolina wind parks, were the country’s first operating wind power plants.

“Kosava Phase I is to date our biggest single wind development and it is also the third project in a row with Vestas. We look forward to complete it and immediately start working on Kosava Phase II and on the many other projects of our ambitious pipeline in the Balkans and in Russia, hopefully consolidating our partnership with Vestas,” states Tiziano Giovannetti, CEO of MK Fintel.

“The key to this project was our capability to develop a site-specific solution using tailored towers. With the largest order to date between MK Fintel and Vestas in Serbia, we are delighted to reaffirm our strong and long-standing relationship,” says Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern and Central Europe.

The contract includes supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a 12-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement. Delivery of the wind turbines is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2018, while commissioning is expected in the first quarter of 2019.