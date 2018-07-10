Petrofac wins Dutch offshore wind contract

Petrofac has been awarded a contract by TenneT, the Dutch-German transmission grid operator, for the Hollandse Kust Zuid (HKZ) offshore grid connection and more specifically for the Alpha and optional Beta HVAC platforms (substations) in the North Sea.

The Dutch government is targeting a total of 3.5 gigawatt of wind energy production capacity offshore by 2023. To achieve this, five 700 megawatt standardised concept transformer substations are planned for installation offshore Netherlands. Petrofac will be responsible for the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of the third and fourth substations which have a total contract value of approximately US$200 million.

HKZ platform Alpha is scheduled to become operational in 2021, HKZ platform Beta is still subject to the tendering of the wind farm concession by the Dutch government and subsequently is scheduled to become operational in 2022.

George Salibi, Group Chief Commercial Officer, said: “We have been involved in a number of projects with TenneT in the North Sea, so are delighted with the opportunity to support them with this key project. The award of this EU tender builds on our relationship and is further demonstration of Petrofac’s expansion into adjacent sectors, including renewable energy.”