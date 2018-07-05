EDPR is awarded a long-term CfD to supply 45MW of wind energy in Greece

EDP Renewables (EDP Renewables, Euronext: EDPR), a global leader in the renewable energy sector and one of the world’s largest wind energy producers, has been awarded a long-term Contract for Difference (CfD) to supply 45 MW of wind energy in Greece.

EDPR secured the contract after seeing off competition from other operators in a public auction process. The contract will see EDPR supply 45 MW of clean energy produced at the Livadi Wind Farm in Central Greece, which is expected to begin operations in 2020.

This is the company’s first move in Greece, which has become its thirteenth market. The arrival in Greece will help the company meet its growth targets and allow it to extend its geographical footprint into another European Union market.

Greece has announced ambitious renewable energy targets and implemented a coherent remuneration policy, allowing international operators to make a commitment to a market that offers visibility over the long term.