Vestas signs 26 MW EPC contract for a wind park in France

French renewable energy developer Eurowatt has placed an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) order for the 26 MW La Crémière wind park to be located in the Pas de Calais department, within the Hauts de France region, in Northern France. The EPC contract includes the projects civil and electrical works as well as supply, transport, installation and commissioning of eight V112-3.45 MW turbines delivered in 3.3 MW Load Optimised Mode.

The order also includes an Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement to maximise the wind park’s performance over the next 15 years with an option to 20 years. Turbine delivery is planned for the end of the first quarter of 2019, whilst commissioning is expected by the beginning of the third quarter of the same year.

“This EPC contract is our thirteenth project with Eurowatt in France and we will continue to build our strong partnership utilising our broad range of project management capabilities and our profound operational experience. France is increasingly betting on wind and with the low cost sustainable energy our solutions offer, Vestas is taking a main role in the country’s transition to a sustainable energy mix”, says President of Vestas Mediterranean, Eduardo Medina.

Vestas pioneered the French wind market in 1991 and has since then installed almost 4 GW of wind turbines in the country.