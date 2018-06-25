Egypt to inaugurate major wind farm

Egypt’s Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy said it will inaugurate one of the largest wind power farms in the world.

The step, reported by the state-run Al-Ahram newspaper, is part of Egypt’s efforts to increase electricity production by using renewable sources.

The farm, located in the Gabal El-Zeit area, in Egypt’s Red Sea governorate, will have an overall capacity of 580 megawatts (MW).

The farm consists of three projects with a total of 300 wind turbines.

The project was launched in 2015 and has cost 12 billion Egyptian pounds (approximately $625 million).