EMF Offshore Wind Energy

GE welcomes the confirmation of the three Eolien Maritime Français offshore windfarms paving the way for a buoyant offshore wind industry, which carries considerable potential for economic growth, job creation and high-tech innovation in France. These three offshore windfarms, located in Fécamp, Courseulles and Saint-Nazaire will lead to new job creation in France required to build and deliver GE’s Haliade 150-6MW wind turbines.

In March, GE announced the development of the Haliade-X, the world’s biggest and most powerful wind turbine. The development will take place across GE Renewable Energy’s site in Nantes, Saint-Nazaire and Cherbourg and will continue to play an active role in shaping and growing a world-class French offshore wind industry.