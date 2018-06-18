Nordex Group receives three contract awards in Spain

The Nordex Group has won yet new orders from Spain. The company will supply a total of 31 turbines with a combined capacity of 95 megawatts. Nordex will begin with the installation of these wind farms starting in March 2019. Two of the wind farms will be built near Zaragoza, the third one near Cuenca.

The investor for the wind farms is an international utility with whom Nordex has been in business for many years in a number of other markets. For all three projects, the energy company opted for the AW132/3300 and AW132/3000 series, which is among the best-selling turbines from the Nordex Group. They will be installed on towers ranging between 84 and 112.5 metres in height, depending on the location. The orders also comprises a service and maintenance contract for the parks for a duration of up to three years.

The Group has installed wind power capacity of more than 23 GW in over 25 markets, generating sales of around EUR 3.1 billion in 2017. It currently has roughly 5,000 employees. The production network comprises plants in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States and India. The product range primarily concentrates on onshore turbines in the 1.5 – 4.8 MW class addressing the requirements of land constrained as well as grid constrained markets.