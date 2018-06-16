Vestas receives 442 MW order in the USA

Vestas has received a firm and unconditional order in the USA, comprising 216 V116-2.0 MW turbines and 10 MW of V110-2.0 MW turbines, with a total capacity of 442 MW.
Additional information about the project:
|Customer:
|Xcel Energy
|Project name(s):
|Undisclosed
|Location/Country:
|USA
|Number of MW:
|442 MW
|Number of turbines/turbine type(s):
|216 x V116-2.0 MW turbines and 10 MW of V110-2.0 MW turbines
|Contract type:
|Supply-only
|Contract scope:
|The contract includes supply and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a 10-year service agreement.
|Time of delivery:
|Delivery of the wind turbines is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2018, with commissioning expected in the first half of 2019.
Total year-to-date announced order intake in MW: 3,227 MW