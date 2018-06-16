Evwind, News Menu, Uncategorized, Wind Energy, wind energy

Vestas receives 442 MW order in the USA

Vestas has received a firm and unconditional order in the USA, comprising 216 V116-2.0 MW turbines and 10 MW of V110-2.0 MW turbines, with a total capacity of 442 MW.

Additional information about the project:

Customer:Xcel Energy
Project name(s):Undisclosed
Location/Country:USA
Number of MW:442 MW
Number of turbines/turbine type(s):216 x V116-2.0 MW turbines and 10 MW of V110-2.0 MW turbines
Contract type:Supply-only
Contract scope:The contract includes supply and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a 10-year service agreement.
Time of delivery:Delivery of the wind turbines is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2018, with commissioning expected in the first half of 2019.

Total year-to-date announced order intake in MW: 3,227 MW