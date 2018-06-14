Australia’s biggest wind farm breaks ground

Construction has commenced on Goldwind Australia’s 530-MW Stockyard Hill wind project in Western Victoria, set to become one of the largest wind parks in the country.

An official groundbreaking ceremony at the project’s site near Beaufort was held on Thursday and was attended by Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and energy minister Lily D’Ambrosio. According to the Victorian government’s press release, the project will infuse more than AUD 5 million (USD 3.8m/EUR 3.2m) into the local economy each year and open 300 jobs during the construction phase.

The Stockyard Hill wind park will use 149 units of Goldwind’s GW3 turbines, which are anticipated to generate enough electricity to supply over 340,000 homes. Goldwind Australia, the Aussie unit of Chinese wind turbine maker Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Tech Co Ltd (HKG:2208), will sell the output of the complex to utility Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:ORG) under a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA).

Apart from building the plant, Goldwind Australia will also operate and maintain the wind farm following commissioning. Last month, the company sealed a connection agreement for the complex with local grid owner AusNet Services and the Australian Energy Market Operator.