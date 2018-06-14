EDF Energies Nouvelles accelerates its growth in renewable energy in France

After exceeding its growth targets in France in 2017, EDF Energies Nouvelles continues to expand in 2018 and is ready to make a full contribution to EDF’s “Plan Solaire”.

EDF Energies Nouvelles out-performed its annual growth target in France in 2017, adding 290 MW in wind power capacity over the year:

the 73.5 MW Montagne Ardéchoise wind farm commissioning, in the Ardèche;

the 20 MW Bois de Belfays wind farm commissioning, in the Vosges;

the 16 MW 4 Vallées III wind farm commissioning, in the Marne;

the 19.8 MW La Carnoye wind farm commissioning, in the Pas-de-Calais;

Consolidation of Futuren wind farms (159 MW).

In 2018, EDF Energies Nouvelles is pursuing its development in wind power to contribute to EDF Group’s CAP 2030 strategy, and today announces the commissioning of an additional 100 MW of installed capacity, including the 73 MW, 22-turbine Champagne Picardie wind farm in the Aisne. This facility will produce electricity equivalent to consumption by 73,000 persons, or some 13% of the population of the Aisne.

In addition to this new capacity, a further 7 wind farms, totalling around 120 MW capacity, are under construction. Across France, EDF Energies Nouvelles is working on a project development portfolio of more than 1,000 MW.

EDF ready to accelerate growth in solar power in France

EDF’s “Plan Solaire” (solar energy plan) covers the development in France of 30 GWp’s of capacity between 2020 and 2035, giving it market share estimated at around 30% across the various segments. Distributed solar energy will account for one-third of the Plan Solaire. Thanks to its early positioning in the net metering market and its leading position, the Group plans to make distributed solar power a key pillar of the Plan Solaire, with an ambitious target of 10 GWp in distributed solar power by 2035, of which 9 GWp will be for business users and 1 GWp for individual consumers.

As a pioneer and leader in net metering for households, EDF ENR, the Group’s dedicated subsidiary in this area, has installed nearly 4,000 ‘Mon Soleil & Moi” net metering kits since its launch two years ago, giving it a market share of 20%. The goal for 2018 is to install more than 3,000 ‘Mon Soleil & Moi’ kits.

In the business net metering market, EDF ENR achieved a market share of 17% in the dedicated CRE bidding process and is now launching a PV financing solution for companies who want to take advantage of net metering without making heavy investments in photovoltaic equipment.

As a major player in solar power in international markets and the force behind nearly 10% of existing solar facilities in France, EDF Energies Nouvelles has adopted a strategy that covers all market segments to contribute to the success of EDF Group’s “Plan Solaire.” This strategy is based on an integrated model, from project development through to operations and maintenance, strong investment in innovation and the quest for industrial excellence.

The strategy has also been driven by research and development work and the dense territorial coverage of EDF teams dedicated to local authorities and business users. Priority targeted sites include brownfield locations – industrial waste sites, contaminated or unused land, or former quarries –, which can get a second lease on life through the development of photovoltaic projects. For instance, in early 2018, EDF Energies Nouvelles commissioned the 12 MWp Le Fouilloux solar plant in the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region in a former kaolin quarry. This solar plant produces the equivalent annual electricity consumption of 6000 persons.

EDF Energies Nouvelles is a market leader in renewable energy electricity, with a portfolio of more than 12 GW gross installed capacity focused for the most part on wind (onshore and offshore) and solar photovoltaic energy. Mostly operating in Europe and North America, EDF Energies Nouvelles continues its development by taking strong positions in promising emerging areas such as Brazil, China, India, or South Africa, and North Africa and Gulf Cooperation Council regions. The Company is also present in other segments of the renewable energy market: marine energy, distributed energies and energy storage. EDF Energies Nouvelles manages renewable energy projects’ development and construction as well as operations and maintenance for its own account and for third parties. The majority of its international subsidiaries is branded EDF Renewables. EDF Energies Nouvelles is a subsidiary of the EDF Group dedicated to renewable energy.