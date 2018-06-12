Van Oord installs first jacket foundation on the East Anglia ONE project

ScottishPower Renewables commissioned Van Oord to function as lead contractor responsible for transport and installation of the offshore wind turbine foundations, including logistics and deployment of the equipment.

The wind farm’s 102 three-legged jacket foundations will be installed at depths of down to 55 m in the southern North Sea. East Anglia ONE will have the largest number of three-legged foundations ever installed in a wind farm.

The East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm is located 45 km southeast of the town of Lowestoft, UK. Its 102 Siemens 7MW wind turbines will ultimately deliver a total of 714 MW. Once the wind farm becomes operational in 2020, it will supply green energy to 500,000 households.

“This project makes our expertise in the installation of foundations even broader. So far only a handful of wind farms have been constructed on jacket foundations. Their number will increase in the years ahead because the ideal locations for wind farms built on monopiles – shallow waters with a relatively flat, firm seabed – are filling up fast,” said Daan Makkink, Project Director.