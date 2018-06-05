Enel Russia plans to put into operation wind farm in Rostov region

Enel Russia intends to commission a wind farm in the Rostov region in December 2020, Yulia Matyushova, financial director of Enel Russia, said during the company’s annual shareholders meeting.

The wind park located in the Murmansk region is expected to be put into operation in December 2021.

“The first wind farm will be commissioned in December 2020, the second one, in Murmansk, is scheduled for December 2021,” she noted.

Earlier it was reported that Enel Russia was investing €132 million in a project for the construction of a wind park in the Rostov region.

In 2017, Enel Russia was granted the right to construct two facilities with an aggregate capacity of 291 MW as part of a tender for the construction of wind power plants. The total amount of investments required for the construction of two wind farms will be around €405 million.