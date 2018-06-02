Vestas receives 100 MW order in the U.S. for project co-developed with RES America Developments

As Vestas continues to expand strategic initiatives to reflect the evolving energy market, the company is leveraging its unparalleled experience in wind energy solutions to support customers across the entire wind power plant value chain, including co-developing projects together with strategic partners and key customers. By doing so, Vestas aims to engage earlier with customers and build project pipeline whilst simultaneously offering significant value to the customer.

Highlighting the company’s increased focus on co-development, Vestas has received an order for 100 MW of V136-3.45 MW turbines from Southern Power, a leading U.S. wholesale energy provider and subsidiary of Southern Company, for its recent acquisition, the Wildhorse Mountain wind project in Oklahoma.

The Wildhorse Mountain wind project was developed by Roaring Fork Wind, a joint venture partnership between RES Americas Developments, and Steelhead Americas, Vestas’ development arm in North America.

“Southern Power has renewable energy facilities from coast to coast, and with this order Vestas once again demonstrates its ability to leverage its vast experience across wind power plants’ entire value chain and develop solutions that meet specific customer needs”, said Chris Brown, President of Vestas’ sales and service division in the United States and Canada. “From the development stages with our co-development team, through to the long-term service agreement, Vestas offered solutions at every stage of the project lifecycle to ensure the lowest cost of energy, highest quality of technology, and optimal park performance”.

The order includes supply and commissioning of the turbines as well as a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement. Turbine delivery will begin in the second quarter of 2019.

Roaring Fork Wind, LLC is a strategic co-development partnership between Steelhead Americas, Vestas North American development arm, and RES America Developments with the purpose of developing wind power plants.