Senvion’s contracted wind energy capacity exceeds 120 MW in Argentina

Senvion, a leading global manufacturer of wind turbines, announced the achievement of its second firm contract in Argentina, bringing its total firm contracted capacity in the country to over 120 megawatts (MW). Since its regional market entry in the spring of 2016, Senvion has entered into firm contracts for about 420 MW of turbines in South America.

The signature seals the deal for the delivery of six Senvion 3.4M114 NES and one 3.6M114 NES turbines, totaling 24 MW, to the Kosten wind farm developed by Grenergy Renovables S.A.. The turbines will be installed at a hub height of 93 meters. They have been specifically adapted to the Kosten site which experiences frequent wind peaks. A soft cut-out mechanism optimizes their power curve under these conditions, thus leading to greater efficiencies and higher yields.

Senvion helped secure financing for the Kosten project, which is located in Chubut, a province in Patagonian Argentina between the Andes Mountains and the Atlantic Ocean. This wind farm will supply approximately 16,500 households with clean renewable electricity. It will be built by Senvion on a full EPC basis and operated under a long-term Integrated Service Package (ISP) of minimum 10 years. Completion of the wind farm is planned for spring 2019.

Kumar Manav Sharma, Chief Executive Officer at Senvion, said: “Senvion’s continued success in Argentina demonstrates our growth strategy through geographic expansion. This approach also leads to further success in other regions where the company is also focused.”

David Hardy, Chief Sales Officer at Senvion, said: “Signing this new contract shows Senvion’s accelerating momentum in South America. It also puts us in a strong position to further increase our market share in the region. We are particularly pleased to deepen and expand our already excellent relationship with Grenergy Renovables S.A.”

All of the Argentinian projects that Senvion has contracted so far were awarded a PPA in the RENOVAR Round 1 tender in October 2016. A total of 1,142 megawatts (MW) of different technologies were purchased (of which 707 MW were wind projects).