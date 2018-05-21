Elecnor In Consortium With General Electric To Build 100 MW Wind Farm In Jordan

GE, along with consortium partner, construction engineers Elecnor, will also build the site under an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract.

Mass Wind is due to be online by the end of 2019.

It will be the first Jordanian wind farm to feature GE turbines, and will be the first renewable energy project by Mass Energy Group Holdings, a subsidiary of Mass Global.

The manufacturer has previously supplied Mass Global with gas turbines for a plant in Basmaya, Iraq, while Mass Energy Group operates cement and steel factories, as well as gas plants in Iraq.

Shadi Abu Al-Khair, director general of Mass Global’s Jordanian renewable energy division, said: “To develop this project is a milestone in our international expansion and our commitment to showcase our competencies in the energy and renewable energy sectors across the region.”