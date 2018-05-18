New 106 MW order extends Vestas’ Argentinean leadership

With the establishment of an assembly factory and a record-high order intake of close to 600 MW in Argentina last year, Vestas is already playing a key role in helping the country’s ambitious targets for a more sustainable energy mix. Further underlining this leading position in Argentina’s growing wind energy market, Vestas has received a 106 MW order for two wind parks located nearby Bahia Blanca city in the Province of Buenos Aires.

The order is placed by Pampa Energía S.A. and includes supply and installation of 28 V136-3.45 MW turbines delivered in 3.8 MW Power Optimised Mode for Pampa and De La Bahía wind park that both have a total capacity of 53 MW. The order includes a 20-year Active Output Management (AOM 5000) service agreement.

“Last year, Vestas signed contracts for almost 600 MW in Argentina and with this new order, we have close to 1 GW of wind capacity either installed or under construction in the country. Our strong order intake and the recent announcement of our assembly facility in Argentina emphasise our commitment and support to the country’s ambitious renewable energy targets”, says Andrés Gismondi, Sales Director of Vestas Argentina.

Turbine delivery is planned for the last quarter of 2018, whilst commissioning is expected for the first quarter of 2019.

Vestas and Pampa Energía S.A. have previously developed the 100 MW Corti wind park in the same region. The project is already constructed and will be inaugurated next Tuesday, 22 May.