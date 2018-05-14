Trelleborg exhibits cable protection system at Global Offshore Wind

Trelleborg’s offshore operation will exhibit its innovative protection system, NjordGuard™, at the Global Offshore Wind exhibition.

Andy Smith, Business Manager for Developing Markets for Trelleborg’s offshore operation, states: “With much of the world looking for fossil-free energy sources, wind power is becoming an increasing are of focus and forward-looking companies are adapting their oil and gas solutions for use in the renewables sector. While the challenges related to protecting windfarms are developing at a rapid pace, Trelleborg is able to use its experience and expertise in more established industries to tackle these challenges head on.”

One of the ways that Trelleborg has contributed to solving offshore wind challenges is in the development of NjordGuard™, a cable protection system for offshore wind cables.

Njordguard™ is an integrated protection system designed and developed to protect offshore windfarm power cables in wind turbine generators and offshore substation platforms. It is easily assembled on a vessel to allow speedy installation, while it’s highly abrasion resistant API 17L certified Uraduct® material enables it to travel over the seabed without damage, extending cable life. Most importantly, it facilitates installation, reuse and removal without diver and ROV intervention, optimizing efficiency and maximizing safety.

RenewableUK presents Global Offshore Wind 2018, the association’s 17th annual offshore wind energy conference and exhibition. Taking place over two days, the conference program will showcase how the industry is embracing innovation and delivering reliable power into the energy system.

Trelleborg is at the forefront of technical evolution, providing innovative solutions to meet the world’s growing demand for energy and is proudly committed to supporting the offshore wind industry.