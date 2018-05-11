Danish government makes major investment in African wind energy

The Danish government has committed 600 million kroner to the development of wind energy in Africa.

Ulla Tørnæs, Minister for Development Cooperation, approved the deal for the construction of a wind farm up to 54 turbines, or 100 MW, close to Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa. Total investment in the wind farm amounts to 1.26 billion kroner, 600 million of which comes from Danida Business Finance.

The project will be tendered among Danish companies.

“The private sector’s involvement is crucial for development projects in Africa to be sustainable in the long term,” said Ulla Tørnæs.

Improving access

The wind farm will be able to deliver sustainable power to more than a hundred thousand households in a country where less than one third have access to electricity. Ethiopia is one of the world’s poorest countries, and it suffers frequent and widespread drought. Hydropower plants dominate the power supply, which makes production difficult during periods of water shortages.

Ethiopia’s goal is for everyone in the country to have access to electricity by 2025.