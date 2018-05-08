GE Renewable Energy and Alliant Energy to Add 470 MW of Wind Capacity in Iowa

The English Farms and Upland Prairie wind farms with respective 170 MW and 300 MW of installed capacity will be owned and operated by Alliant Energy’s Iowa energy company and provide clean and reliable renewable sourced electricity to its customers in Iowa. This is part of a broader plan by Alliant Energy to install up to 1,000 MW in Iowa by the end of 2020.

Both wind farms will be equipped with a total of 190 of GE’s proven 2 MW platform type turbines and will add to the 2,300 GE 2MW turbines already running in North America. These include the 2.3-116, the 2.5-116 and GE’s newly introduced 2.5-127 turbine. The new 127-meter rotor combined with the robust 2MW electrical system enables the turbine to reach a best-in-class capacity factor and higher levels of Annual Energy Production.

Vikas Anand, General Manager for GE’s Onshore Wind Business in the Americas said “Both projects will provide power for the equivalent of 180,000 homes in Iowa. Alliant Energy and GE are making a real difference for consumers in Iowa and we are delighted to be providing our 2MW class turbines, including our brand new 2x 127m model.”

The Upland Prairie site, with 121 turbines planned, is the largest individual wind farm developed by Alliant Energy. Located between Clay and Dickinson counties in Iowa, it is planned to be commissioned in late 2018 and early 2019. The English Farms site, located in the Poweshiek County, is planned to operate 69 turbines, with the project being commissioned in early 2019.

Terry Kouba, Alliant Energy Vice President of Operations in Iowa said “This cutting-edge technology will help us advance cost-effective clean energy for our customers. As we add more wind energy, we’re working to keep Iowa a leader in renewable energy.”

GE Renewable Energy is attending AWEA Windpower Conference in Chicago, Illinois, on May 7 10. Visit us at booth #4224

GE Renewable Energy (ge.com/renewableenergy) is a $10 billion start-up that brings together one of the broadest product and service portfolios of the renewable energy industry. Combining onshore and offshore wind, hydro and innovative technologies such as concentrated solar power and more recently turbine blades, GE Renewable Energy has installed more than 400+ gigawatts capacity globally to make the world work better and cleaner. With more than 22,000 employees present in more than 55 countries, GE Renewable Energy is backed by the resources of the world’s first digital industrial company. Our goal is to demonstrate to the rest of the world that nobody should ever have to choose between affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy.

Alliant Energy Corporation’s Iowa utility subsidiary (alliantenergy.com), Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), utilizes the trade name of Alliant Energy. The Iowa utility is based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and provides electric service to 490,000 retail customers and natural gas service to 220,000 retail customers. The employees of Alliant Energy focus on delivering the energy solutions and exceptional service their customers and communities expect safely, efficiently and responsibly. Alliant Energy Corporation is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol LNT and is a component of the S&P 500.