Senvion leads Innovation-Consortium

The ReaLCoE project led by Senvion serves the strategic mission to develop the “Next Generation 10+MW rated, Robust, Reliable and Large Offshore Wind Energy Converters for Clean, Low Cost and Competitive Electricity”. The team gathered around Senvion includes 14 major stakeholders (e.g. ABB AB, Danmarks Tekniske Universitet, EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG, Jan De Nul NV) along the complete value chain of the offshore wind energy sector.

ReaLCoE’s vision is “to unleash the full potential of offshore wind energy to be in direct competition with conventional energy sources in electricity markets worldwide”. This project turns this vision into reality through the vertical integration of the value chain, by moving from sequential to modular and parallel development, testing and certification while engaging in new forms of collaboration.

Dr. Jürgen Geißinger, CEO of Senvion, expects ReaLCoE to result in much quicker time to market and LCoE improvements that will allow offshore wind energy to directly compete in electricity markets. “Increased operational lifetime and lower service requirements will substantially reduce LCoE. The robust, reliable and modular turbine design allows to customize wind turbines easily for different markets and client requirements”.

Starting from 1 May 2018 and for the next three and a half years, Senvion will lead the implementation of ReaLCoE, a pan-European R&D project funded by the European Commission within the Horizon 2020 program. The successful prototype operation is succeeded by the installation of a pre-series array in a real offshore environment by 2021, which will validate the developed concept.

The contribution foreseen by the European Commission inaugurates a new partnership between leading institutions and companies. The project will secure Europe’s front runner position in the offshore wind energy industry generating growth and jobs through healthy competition in the global offshore wind turbine market.