Global Wind Day Photo Competition “Wind Vision” 2018

Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) have launched a global photo competition: “Wind Vision.”

Wind energy provides jobs and regional regeneration as well as providing global export markets. Wind energy helps us meet our climate change commitments and speed up the move to a low-carbon economy. Wind energy should be the backbone of how the globe generates its power. This is our #WindVision

The photo contest aims to draw the attention of the public and policy-makers to wind energy and the power it holds to alleviate many social, economic and environmental challenges.