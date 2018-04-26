Double win for Tekmar Energy as they support Van Oord on Deutsche Bucht and BorWin3

Tekmar Energy (Tekmar), the global leader in Cable Protection Systems (CPS) for offshore wind farms has been awarded multiple contracts by Van Oord to supply their systems for both the Deutsche Bucht and BorWin3 projects.

Deutsche Bucht is a 252 MW offshore wind farm owned by Northland Power which will consist of 31 8 MW MHI Vestas wind turbines (8,4 MW power mode). Located in the German Bight, 95 kilometres northwest of the island of Borkum, installation is planned to start in the second half of 2018. Tekmar will supply its market leading CPS to protect the 35 inter-array cables planned on the project. The CPS is to be tailored for the project to cater for all different cable sizes applied and respective interface to the monopile foundations.

BorWin3 is a 900 MW DC grid connection system of the Dutch-German transmission system operator TenneT. BorWin3will convert three-phase electric power generated by offshore wind farms into direct current and transmit it 160 km back to shore. Tekmar will supply its export cable protection system to protect the 3 export cables between the Hohe See offshore wind farm and BorWin gamma, the corresponding offshore converter platform of BorWin3. Tekmar is also supplying its systems to protect the 79 inter-array cables on the Hohe See offshore wind farm, as part of a separate contract.

Tekmar said, “These contracts mark our 61st and 62nd named projects working within offshore wind, taking the total systems supplied to well over 6,000 protecting over 20 GW of electrical infrastructure around the globe. They also mark the 5th and 6th project that we have worked on with Van Oord, from the first project together taking place back in 2011.”

With more than 32 years’ experience, Tekmar is a market leader in the design, manufacture and supply of subsea cables, umbilicals and flexible protection systems for the global subsea energy market including oil and gas and offshore renewables.