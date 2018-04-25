Siemens Gamesa seals a 508 MW deal to repower three wind farms in the US

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) announces that it has signed two agreements with a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources to repower 508 MW in the US at three wind farms in Texas, demonstrating once again its strong multi-brand technical capabilities.

Under the first agreement, the company will repower 362 units of Vestas’ V47 wind turbines at the Indian Mesa and Woodward wind farms in Texas. The V47 overhaul features a hardware and control upgrade resulting in an increased output of 710 kW from 660 kW and higher availability for 10 additional years beyond the original design life. The project is expected to be complete by year-end and the sites will remain operational during the installation by Siemens Gamesa.

“We highly value our continued partnership with NextEra Energy Resources,” says Mark Albenze, CEO of Siemens Gamesa’s Service Business Unit. “As a multi-brand service provider, we can enhance the performance of V47 turbines with our cutting-edge solutions by delivering maximum performance and optimal energy output, allowing NextEra Energy Resources to achieve the best possible return on their investment.”

The SGRE overhaul option is designed to upgrade the electrical and electronic components of wind turbines from other turbine suppliers, improving performance and increasing its lifetime energy production. SGRE offers solutions in all phases of a repowering project including siting guidance, financing, planning, construction, service and operation.

Under the second agreement, Siemens Gamesa and the U.S. utility have also agreed to repower 210 units of legacy Bonus 1.3 MW turbines installed at the King Mountain wind farm in 2001, the first 1.3 MW class repower for any manufacturer.

Siemens Gamesa will provide upgraded materials, warranty and commissioning services. When complete, King Mountain will realize greater reliability for its 268 MW capacity. This project leverages the excellent wind resources of the site for a significantly extended lifespan of the equipment.

Mark Albenze adds: “Repowering the Bonus units demonstrates Siemens Gamesa’s commitment to maximizing value for our customers throughout an asset’s lifecycle. The upgrades will improve the reliability of these units by modernizing the turbines to reduce maintenance requirements and sustain overall site availability.”

Siemens Gamesa has been actively maintaining wind turbines from other manufacturers since 2010. With 55 GW under service globally, Siemens Gamesa is a leading service provider in the industry.