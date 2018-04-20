Ukraine Power Resources plans to build a wind power plant in Odesa region, Odesa Regional State Administration’s press service has reported.

According to the report, the construction of wind turbines is to begin this autumn. According to the project, it is planned to place 26 wind turbines with a total capacity of 100 megawatts in Lymansky district between the villages of Vyzyrka and Liubopil. Representatives of the company have already met with the leadership of the communities and villages located around the territory where it is planned to implement the project, the regional administration said.

“We have chosen Odesa region, because it has excellent natural wind resources. We are now choosing a turbine manufacturer and holding talks with investors who can provide the financing. EUR 140 million in investment will be attracted at the first stage of the project. In October we will get a building permit and immediately start it,” Ukraine Power Resources CEO Peter Gish said.

According to the company’s website, Gish is a co-founder of Ukraine Power Resources. Over the last two decades, he has successfully participated in the development of over 2.1 GWs of wind power capacity in six countries.