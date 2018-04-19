Wind energy experts line-up for September’s energy transition event

Keynote speakers at the Global Power & Energy Leaders’ Summit will examine the long-term change in the way energy is produced, distributed and consumed

With the core theme of the global energy transition, the Global Power & Energy Leaders’ Summit at GPEX 2018 will address important commercial, regulatory, geopolitical and technical issues impacting the future of the power and energy industry.

Government, policymakers and senior business leaders from international organisations including the International Energy Agency, Gas Natural Fenosa, the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and GE Ventures, have today confirmed their participation.

Speakers include:

Blanca Losada Martin, Chief Technology and Engineering Officer, Gas Natural Fenosa

Neil Chatterjee, Commissioner, US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)

Lazlo Varro, Chief Economist, International Energy Agency (IEA)

Eric Bielke, Director of Energy Investment, GE Ventures

Ulla Sandborgh, Director General and Chief Executive Officer, Svenska kraftnät

Wilfried Breuer, Managing Director and Member of the Executive Board, TenneT

Laurent Schmitt, Secretary-General, ENTSO-E

Santi Martínez Farrero, Chief Executive Officer, Estabanell Energia

Both the global commitment to reduce GHG emissions and the increasing role of digital technologies are driving major changes within the power and energy industry. Leading energy companies, combining growing renewable energy generation and digitalisation, are shifting to a cleaner and more efficient energy mix. GPEX will gather the leaders and innovators of the energy transition to discuss the challenges, solutions and opportunities of the changing energy landscape.

The Global Power & Energy Leaders’ Summit will centre on five key themes: Vision for the Energy Transition; New Business Model; Progressive Policy; Financing the Future of Energy; and The Digitalisation Era. It will provide international power and energy professionals with the latest insights on the transition, in terms of where we are today, what steps can be undertaken in the near-future, and where we will be in the 2030-2050 timeline.

Stewart Bundock, Event Director, at organiser dmg :: events global energy, says: “We’re delighted to welcome such a diverse, exciting and innovative speaker line-up to GPEX, for what promises to be a highly topical, controversial and dynamic debate on the energy transition.”

The Summit is an integral part of the Global Power & Energy Exhibition (GPEX 2018) – which takes place in Barcelona, Spain (17-20 September) – to showcase the strategies and technologies needed to adapt to the global transition, and the move towards a more sustainable, low-carbon and smart energy system.

Co-located with Gastech, these events will bring 30,000 global power and energy industry professionals together – government, commercial and industrial power users, gas operators, power producers and distributors, technology providers and renewable energy companies – to enhance the dialogue between the sectors that will play a significant role in the global energy transition.

More information at http://gpexevent.com/

The Spanish Wind Energy Association (AEE) is an Association Partner at the GPEX 2018.