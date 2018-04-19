Siemens Gamesa wins 140 MW of wind power orders in India

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has won multiple wind power orders for a total of 140 MW from several industrial customers and a leading independent power producer (IPP) in India.

Specifically, the company will handle the entire infrastructure needed to operate these projects (with installed capacity ranging between 2 MW and 58 MW), together with the supply, erection and commissioning of 41 units of the G97-2.0 MW turbines and 29 of the SG 2.0-114 for various industrial customers and a leading IPP in India.

Set for commissioning by June 2018 across several sites in India, most of these orders have been placed by different industrial customers, such as textile, auto parts and pharmaceutical companies, who want to move their supply to renewable sources.

“We are happy to announce these new deals in India. We are witnessing encouragingly growing interest from industrial customers who are becoming a sizable number in our order portfolio.These orders show a positive sign of development in the market and it boosts our confidence significantly”, said Ramesh Kymal, Onshore CEO of Siemens Gamesa in India.

Present in India since 2009, Siemens Gamesa has installed over 5 GW. The company has also a strong industrial presence in India: two blade facilities in Nellore (Andra Pradesh) and Halol (Gujarat), a nacelle factory in Mamandur (Chennai, Tamil Nadu) and a service centre in Red Hills (Chennai, Tamil Nadu).