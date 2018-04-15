Xinjiang’s renewable energy power generation soars in Q1

New renewable energy power generation surged in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in the first quarter of the year as local authorities sought to improve the energy mix.

Wind and solar power generation rose 35 percent and 38 percent year on year to 7.6 billion kwh and 2.3 billion kwh, respectively, according to the State Grid Xinjiang Electric Power Co., Ltd.

Xinjiang’s wind and solar power generating capacities totalled 27.4 million kw, accounting for around 30 percent of its total installed power generating capacity.

But due to higher costs, poor grid connections and the grid’s preference for more predictable coal-generated power, 21.7 percent of the installed wind power generating capacity and 21 percent of the solar power generating capacity in Xinjiang were left idle last quarter.

The two rates went down 12.3 percentage points and 16.2 percentage points in the first quarter year on year as local authorities encouraged more local consumption and worked with Beijing, Guangdong and Shanghai authorities to transmit more clean electricity to these regions.

To reduce greenhouse gas emissions and tackle air pollution, China has been trying to use more renewable energy.