Siemens Gamesa completes commissioning of 147 MW Mont Sainte-Marguerite wind farm project in Québec

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has completed the production, delivery and commissioning of 46 SWT-3.2-113 wind turbines at the Mont Sainte-Marguerite (MSM) project located in the municipalities of Saint-Sylvestre, Saint-Séverin, and Sacré-Coeur-de-Jésus, in the Chaudiere-Appalaches region of Québec. This 147 MW project—developed and owned by Pattern Energy Group LP (Pattern Development)—is the first in Québec for both companies. Combined, the companies have partnered for nearly 1.1 GW of installations in Canada.

“Congratulations to our partners for bringing the Mont Sainte Marguerite wind farm online. We are proud to be part of this project which is our first in Québec. With towers and hubs produced in the Gaspésie region, this investment is another great example of the positive economic impact the wind power industry has in the region and is a progressive step towards environmental sustainability,” said David Hickey, head of the Siemens Gamesa business in Canada.

“Mont Sainte-Marguerite Wind brought strong economic benefits to the Beauce region through its use of local construction workers from Québec and Siemens Gamesa wind turbines with locally-sourced components, supporting manufacturers in the province,” said Mike Garland, CEO of Pattern Development. “Going forward the facility will generate millions of dollars for our community partners, the municipalities of Sacré-Coeur-de-Jésus, Saint-Sylvestre and Saint-Séverin.”

All wind turbine hubs for the MSM project were assembled by Québec-based Group Fabrication Delta in New Richmond and all towers were manufactured by Marmen out of their Matane facility. The project includes a two-year service contract with Siemens Gamesa, which will be delivered by locally-hired technicians.

The MSM project will generate enough energy to power up to 27,000 homes.

In Canada, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has more than 1,100 active wind turbines, with a total nameplate capacity of 2,500 MW. Our more than 160 employees provide technical expertise, top-tier service, quality products, and ongoing support to all of our customers.