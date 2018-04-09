EDF Energies Nouvelles wins a 114 MW wind energy project in Brazil

EDF Energies Nouvelles is announcing the award of a power purchase agreement (PPA) for a 114 MW wind energy project in the State of Bahia as part of a Brazilian federal competitive tender.

The project, which is scheduled for commissioning in 2021, contributes to the EDF Group’s CAP 2030 strategy which aims at doubling its renewable energy capacity by 2030, both in France and worldwide.

The addition of this new 114 MW wind farm cements EDF Energies Nouvelles’ positions in Brazil. The project will be built in the State of Bahia, 350 km north-west of Salvador. It will generate enough electricity to power the equivalent of around 290,000 Brazilian homes for a year.

Construction is due to begin in 2019.

The project was awarded as part of the federal competitive tender held by the Brazilian regulator on April, 4th. The facility benefits from a 20-year PPA with 17 Brazilian electricity distribution companies.

Established for three years into Brazil, EDF Energies Nouvelles already ranks among the country’s leaders in the sector, with its portfolio of close to 700 MW in wind and solar energy projects under construction and in operation. During the year, EDF Energies Nouvelles is set to complete construction of a wind farm with 117 MW in installed capacity located close to its first 66 MW Ventos da Bahia wind farm, which has been in operation since late 2017. It is also building Pirapora, Latin America’s largest solar complex, with close to 400 MW in installed capacity.

EDF Energies Nouvelles is a market leader in renewable energy electricity, with a portfolio of more than 10 GW gross installed capacity focused for the most part on wind (onshore and offshore) and solar photovoltaic energy. Mostly operating in Europe and North America, EDF Energies Nouvelles continues its development by taking strong positions in promising emerging areas such as Brazil, China, India, or South Africa, and North Africa and Gulf Cooperation Council regions. The Company is also present in other segments of the renewable energy market: marine energy, distributed energies and energy storage. EDF Energies Nouvelles manages renewable energy projects’ development and construction as well as operation and maintenance for its own account and for third parties. EDF Energies Nouvelles is a subsidiary of the EDF Group dedicated to renewable energy.

