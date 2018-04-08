Bahrain wind atlas announced

The Sustainable Energy Unit (SEU) at the Electricity and Water Authority said it will launch Bahrain’s first wind atlas.

Under the patronage of Electricity and Water Affairs Minister Dr. Abdulhussain Mirza, the event will be held with the support of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). The atlas has been prepared by the unit in contract with EMD International and the INSOMNIA website.

The launch will consist of a video presentation highlighting wind power across Bahrain as a clean and sustainable energy resource in its efforts to work on the National Renewable Energy Plan (NREP) initiatives and related national targets.

The wind atlas will also be an important tool for the flow of investments in wind energy, similar to previous investments in solar energy, in recognition of the role of the net metering policy approved by the Council of Ministers in December last year to diversify Bahrain’s energy sources and increase the share of renewable energy.

The Sustainable Energy Unit will also launch its own website at www.seu.gov.bh and will highlight its plan to support awareness in renewable energy and energy efficiency.