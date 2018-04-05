Increase in Nordex Group’s order intake to more than 1 gigawatt in the first quarter of 2018

The Nordex Group closed the first quarter of 2018 with an increase in order intake. All told, firmly agreed new orders rose in volume to 1,007.5 megawatts in the first three months of the year (Q1/2017: 368.0 MW). This performance was underpinned by the recovery in demand in Europe with new orders for 505 megawatts (Q1/2017: 83 MW). New business was spurred by numerous orders received from regular customers. The three strongest individual markets in Europe were Turkey, France and Sweden.

Order volumes from Americas came to around 502.5 MW (Q1/2017: 285 MW). New business in this region mainly came from major contracts in Mexico, the United States and Chile. “The interest of our customers – particularly many large-scale customers with whom we have held close relations for many years – remains unabated. This shows that we are offering our customers attractive solutions” says Patxi Landa, Chief Sales Officer of Nordex SE.

The two top selling products were the AW132/3300 and the N131/3900. Both turbines are the latest and most efficient versions of the Nordex Group’s successfully tested series.