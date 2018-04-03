Nordex Group with three new contracts in Turkey

The Nordex Group is experiencing a made-to-measure end to the first quarter of 2018. It has now been awarded three contracts for a total of 47 multi-megawatt turbines in Turkey from important existing customers. These entail N131/3600 and N131/3900 turbines, while the combined installed capacity of the three projects comes to 178.8 megawatts. In addition to supplying the turbines, Nordex will also be providing multi-year service. Delivery of the turbines for the first wind farm will be commencing in September this year.

With a market share of around 30 percent, Nordex is one of the leading suppliers of wind power systems in Turkey. This gives the Group extensive experience in this country, where it has established a dense network of service stations. “This together with our ideally suited products ensuring a high capacity factor in the projects was the decisive reason for our success,” says Ibrahim Oezarslan, Head of Sales Europe.