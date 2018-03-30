ESB acquires share of 353 MW Galloper Offshore Wind Farm

In a significant first step into offshore wind generation, ESB has announced that it has acquired a 12.5% shareholding in the 353MW Galloper Wind Farm from Macquarie Capital.

The Galloper project is a 353 MW development located in the Outer Thames estuary, 30km off the coast of Suffolk, England. Supported under the UK renewable support scheme, the wind farm comprises 56 Siemens-Gamesa wind turbines and is capable of powering 380,000 homes.

Commenting on the acquisition, ESB Chief Executive Pat O’Doherty said: “This investment represents a significant first step for ESB into offshore wind generation. Renewable electricity is a key enabler in the transition to a low carbon economy, and ESB expects offshore wind to play a pivotal role in this transition.

Mr O’Doherty concluded: “Our investment in the Galloper wind farm underscores ESB’s commitment to further involvement in the development and construction of wind farms off the coast of Ireland and Britain, as part of the transition to a brighter, low carbon future. ”

