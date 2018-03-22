WINDPOWER 2018: Get ready!

WINDPOWER 2018 is the place where the industry comes together to plan for future challenges, to get business done and ultimately to keep this American success story growing. There is no better time to head to the windy city, a hub for businesses with a strong commitment to renewable energy.

What’s new in 2018?

Ted-style Talks: Hear from policy leaders, industry experts and visionaries with thought provoking content in our General Sessions.

Hear from policy leaders, industry experts and visionaries with thought provoking content in our General Sessions. Thursday Town Hall Event: Attendees will gather on the show floor to hear from industry leaders, but more importantly, to hear from you! Come with your questions, your insights, your perspective.

Attendees will gather on the show floor to hear from industry leaders, but more importantly, to hear from you! Come with your questions, your insights, your perspective. New e-Poster Gallery: A modern take on poster presentations allowing for more self-directed and collaborative learning opportunities.

A modern take on poster presentations allowing for more self-directed and collaborative learning opportunities. Over 100 New Exhibiting Companies: Meet new players who weren’t in the hall last year. Take a look at cutting-edge developments in the industry and the opportunities they create.

Each year, WINDPOWER hosts a variety of networking events to help attendees foster positive business relationships in engaging environments. The 2018 event will have even more networking opportunities, including additional meet-ups in the evening, morning runs, and a unique “choose your own ending,” where attendees can participate in one of three iconic Chicago activities after the exhibit hall closes. There will also be a new area on the show floor where attendees can collaborate on areas of interest to increase learning opportunities.

We are also excited to bring back the U.S. Department of Energy Collegiate Wind Competition and the National KidWind Challenge. Attendees are welcome and encouraged to engage with these future wind industry professionals throughout the event.

The wind industry has momentum in the push to expand our lead as the largest renewable energy source in the U.S. WINDPOWER is the place to turn that momentum into action– make the connections, get the training, and learn about the innovative technologies that will power this industry forward.

We hope to see you in Chicago, May 7 – 10!

Register today and book your hotel before the April 10th deadline.