Siemens Gamesa boosts its leadership in Spain with the supply of wind turbines at an Iberdrola wind farm in Tenerife (Spain)

Siemens Gamesa continues to win new orders in Spain, where it is the number-one OEM, having installed over 55% of the total installed fleet. The company recently secured an agreement for the supply of turbines at a wind farm developed in Tenerife by Iberdrola together with local partners.

Under the terms of the agreement, Siemens Gamesa will install seven of its SG 2.6-114 turbines (18 MW) at the Chimiche II wind farm, in the town of Granadilla de Abona, Tenerife, over the course of this year. The developers have registered this project within the special quota allocated to wind power in the Canary Islands.

The blades will be manufactured at the As Somozas factory in Galicia and the nacelles will be produced at the Ágreda plant in Soria. The company will also operate and maintain the facility.

Siemens Gamesa’s business relationship with Iberdrola in Spain dates back to 2000. Since then it has supplied more than 4,400 turbines to wind farms owned by Iberdrola in this market.

Siemens Gamesa, Spain’s leading OEM

Siemens Gamesa is Spain’s number-one OEM, having installed more than 13,000 MW nationwide to date. In addition, the company services over 7,500 MW, which is roughly one-third of the installed base in Spain.

Spain is also home to the company’s main R&D centre as well as one of its global production and supply hubs, with 15 factories.