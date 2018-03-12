Suzlon wins 75 MW wind power project

Suzlon has won an order for development of 75 MW wind power project from a leading Independent Power Producer (IPP) through Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) bid. Suzlon will install around 36 units of S111-140m wind turbine generators (WTGs) with rated capacity of 2.1 MW each. The project will be located in Maharashtra. The company will execute the project on a turnkey basis and provide operation and maintenance services. The total order value, however, has not been disclosed by the company.

The company’s order backlog at the end of Q3FY18 stood at 1,132MW (includes 455MW of frame agreements backed by advance, PPA signed but pending ratification). The company delivered 316MW in Q3FY18.

The management is confident that the industry will regain the momentum as there is clear business visibility of ~7.5GW even before the start of FY19. Suzlon is well positioned to capitalize on these market opportunities.