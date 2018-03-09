Inox Wind bags 50 MW in Maharashtra auction

Wind energy solution provider Inox Wind said today it has won 50MW in the Maharashtra state auctions concluded recently at tariff of Rs 2.86 per unit.

“The bid was won at a fixed price of Rs 2.86/unit for 25 years. This win is on back of the 300MW order win from SECI-1 auctions, 300MW in SECI-2 auctions and 200MW from SECI-3 auctions,” Inox Wind said in a BSE filing today.

The 50MW project would be executed over the next 12-15 months. Inox Wind will be responsible for the development, construction and commissioning and will provide long term operations and maintenance services, it said adding that this win enhances its auction based order book to a sector leading 850MW.

Kailash Tarachandani, Chief Executive Officer of Inox Wind said in the statement, ?With this auction the government has auctioned 5.5GW in SECI & state auctions this year and we look forward to a strong end to the year with the upcoming 2GW SECI-4 auction and 500MW (with 500MW Greenshoe option) Gujarat auction.”

“The Maharashtra wind power auction tariff of Rs2.86/unit also highlights our belief that states with lower PLF (plant load factor) sites will show higher tariffs than what are discovered in central auctions where higher PLF sites are used,? Tarachandani added.