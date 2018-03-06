Siemens Gamesa to provide service for a total of 55 turbines at four innogy wind farms in Poland

Siemens Gamesa will provide service to Polish onshore wind farms of innogy SE, one of the major operators of onshore wind farms in Europe. Via its subsidiary innogy Renewables Polska, the company has signed four agreements with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to cover service and maintenance for 55 of its wind turbines. The turbines with a combined rating of 120 megawatts (MW) are installed at four different onshore wind farms in Poland. The four projects include two parks with Siemens G2 platform technology and two parks with Gamesa G90-2.0 MW turbines. The contracts cover customized service agreements including Siemens Gamesa’s cutting edge remote diagnostic services.

The Suwalki project, commissioned in 2009, consists of 18 Siemens turbines of the type SWT-2.3-93 installed at a hub height of 103 meters. The 41-megawatts (MW) project is located in the north-east of Poland in the Podlaskie region. The 30-MW Taciewo project in the same region consists of 15 Gamesa G90-2.0 MW units.

The 14-MW Krzecin wind farm erected in 2012 adds seven G90-2.0 MW turbines. The project is located in the north-west of the country, together with the remaining Tychowo project commissioned in 2010. Tychowo wind farm features 15 SWT-2.3-93 wind turbines with a total rating of 34.5 MW.

“We are proud that innogy has selected us as the service provider for these four projects,” stated Mark Albenze, CEO Service at Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. “We especially look forward to providing service and best-in-class remote diagnostics for the recaptured Suwalki project again. With our flexible and customized service contracts we were able to offer the best solution for this important customer.”

Siemens Gamesa currently has over 500 wind turbines in operation in Poland with a combined capacity of more than 1 GW.