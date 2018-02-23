WindEurope CEO addresses the economic benefits of deploying wind energy at EU Industry Day

On 23 February WindEurope CEO Giles Dickson spoke at the Clean Energy Industrial Forum (CEIF) session chaired by Director General for Energy Dominique Ristori in the context of the EU Industry Day.

Giles Dickson stressed: “The wind industry supports 263,000 jobs in Europe and contributes €36bn to EU GDP including €8bn exports. Many communities benefit from this, and we’re helping many regions transform economically. The turbine manufacturer Senvion has recently built a blade factory in ?ory-Warszowice in Silesia that employs 180 people including former coal workers. And Poland’s largest wind farm, Margonin, pays 25% of the town council’s budget through local taxes and has supported a number of community infrastructure projects. The further expansion of renewable energy would allow more communities to benefit.”

As the negotiations between the European Parliament and Member States on the 2030 renewable energy target are set to begin, Dickson added: “A 35% renewables target means 136,000 more jobs in wind than a 27% target – and €92bn of additional investments in Europe’s economy.”

José Ignacio Sanchez Galán Chairman and CEO of Iberdrola and MEP Claude Turmes also present on the panel echoed the need for ambition in renewables and the necessary acceleration of the energy transition as drivers for European jobs and growth.