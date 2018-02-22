MidAmerican Energy has announced two new wind farms in Iowa

MidAmerican Energy Company has announced that it has completed two new wind farms in Iowa that add 338 megawatts of wind generation capacity, with one of those farms located in Mahaska County.

According to a news release sent by MidAmerican, the Beaver Creek Wind Farm in Boone and Greene Counties as well as the Prairie Wind Farm in Mahaska County are now in operation. The 168-megawatt Prairie Wind Farm began generating electricity in the Fall 2017, with the final four megawatts put into service Jan. 2018.

Construction started in the spring of 2017, following approval by the Iowa Utilities Board in 2016.

“We’re committed to providing reliable service and outstanding value to our customers, and wind energy accomplishes both,” says Mike Fehr, vice president of resource development at MidAmerican Energy. “Wind energy is good for our customers, and it’s an abundant, renewable resource that also energizes the economy.”

The release states that MidAmerican Energy anticipates that renewable generation will equate to more than 90% of its customers’ annual retail electricity usage by 2020.