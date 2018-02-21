Vestas wins 57 MW auction-derived order from E.ON in Italy

Vestas has secured its first order from E.ON Climate & Renewables Italy and will build one of the country’s largest auction-derived wind parks, the 57 MW Morcone project. The order includes 19 V112-3.0 MW turbines and was won in Italy’s latest auction, which was held in November 2016. With this new order, Vestas has obtained more than 900 MW of firm orders from the four Italian auctions since 2012, underlining its leadership in the country.

Rainer Karan, General Manager of Vestas Mediterranean Eastern Cluster says: “The Morcone project once again emphasises Vestas’ ability to successfully support our customers throughout the entire tendering process, from the initial bidding to the execution of the project. E.ON is one of the top players in the Italian wind energy industry, and adding them to our customer portfolio in Italy is a great accomplishment, and one that we are proud of”.

The 57 MW order comprises the supply and installation of the wind turbines as well as a customised service contract. Wind turbine delivery is expected in the third quarter of 2018, with commissioning planned for the first quarter of 2019.