Senvion wins 101,2 MW EPC project from ReNew Power

Senvion, a leading global manufacturer of wind turbines, has been awarded a 101,2 MW project from ReNew Power – one of India’s largest clean energy companies, to deliver the Bhuwad Wind Project (part of Round 2 bidding from Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited – a company of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India) in Gujarat, in a sign of growing emphasis on renewable energy in India.

The project will comprise 44 Senvion 2.3M120 turbines at 120m height which will produce enough clean energy to supply the power needs of almost 100,000 Indian homes. Key factors for awarding the contract to Senvion included technical strength and a strong relationship with ReNew Power. The project is slated to be commissioned within the next 12 months. The project scope includes a 10-year comprehensive operations and maintenance (O&M) contract.

Jürgen Geissinger, CEO of Senvion, said: “ReNew’s contract award demonstrates both Senvion’s technological leadership as well as our rigorous geographic expansion. Entering the high volume Indian market proves that we offer the right solutions for a highly competitive market. This award is a milestone for Senvion and shows that technological pioneering and strong partnerships are key for succeeding in highly attractive markets.”

Sumant Sinha, Chairman and CEO at ReNew Power said: “As one of the leading players in the renewable energy space in India, ReNew Power is committed towards ensuring that all our projects are executed using modern technologies. We are delighted to partner with Senvion, who are known for their technological edge and globally proven service capabilities.”

Amit Kansal, CEO and Managing Director of Senvion India, said: “Senvion has introduced its excellent technology in India and has built an organization to deliver full EPC projects. Senvion’s mission is to become a key player in the Indian renewable space and the ReNew contract is a major step towards that mission. We expect the installation by late 2018.”

ReNew Power Ventures, one of India’s leading clean energy Independent Power Producers (IPPs), is committed to working towards changing the country’s current energy portfolio by delivering cleaner and smarter energy choices, thereby reducing India’s carbon footprint. ReNew Power’s mission is to play a pivotal role in meeting India’s growing energy needs in an efficient, sustainable and socially responsible manner.