Brazil consolidates as the country with the highest wind energy capacity in Latin America

Brazil consolidated its position as the country in Latin America with the most installed wind energy capacity in 2017, and as the eighth country in the world with the most capacity to produce wind energy, according to the Brazilian Wind Energy Association (Abeeólica). The data, disclosed by Abeeólica, is based on a report from the Global World Energy Council (GWEC), according to which, Brazil added 2.02 gigawatts (GW) of wind power last year, totaling 12.76 GW in its territory.

During 2017, 52.57 GW of wind power was placed in the world, reaching a total of 539.58 GW globally.

According to the GWEC, China was the country with the most wind power installed last year, with 19.5 GW, and totaling 188.23 GW of installed capacity, followed by the United States (89 GW), Germany (56.1 GW), India (32.8 GW), Spain (23.2 GW), United Kingdom (18.8 GW) and France (13.7 GW).

In this regard, the president of Abeeólica, Elbia Gannoum, said that Brazil has been climbing positions in the world ranking “consistently”, since in 2015 it occupied the tenth position and since then it has risen one position per year.

The study also ranked the countries by their aggregate capacity in 2017, in which China once again led, followed by the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, India and Brazil.

However, Gannoum said that “the tendency is for Brazil’s position to oscillate more, because in 2019 and 2020 our planned facilities are lower because there was no bid for two years, which will be reflected in the 2019-2020 period.”

Abeeólica’s forecast is that until 2020, considering the contracts already signed and the bids carried out, Brazil will reach 18.63 GW of installed wind energy capacity.

