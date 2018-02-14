Checking in on #iheartwind this Valentine’s Day

We’re halfway through this year’s #iheartwind campaign, and so far we’ve seen nearly 650 posts on Twitter and Instagram from people telling us why they love wind power.

The reasons vary– some support wind for it’s job creation, some for its investment in rural America, and others because it’s a source of low-cost clean energy. Some people love wind because their kids “think it’s cool.” And we’ve heard from companies that build wind farms, turbine manufacturers, project developers, environmental advocates, wind workers, and so many more.

Here’s a look at some favorites from the last few days. And remember– there’s still time to tell us why you support American wind power. We’ll be back at the end of the week with a recap of some more highlights!