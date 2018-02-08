Nordex Group expanded in the U.S. in 2017, to 11%

Over 800 MW in four U.S. projects connected to grid. The Nordex Group closed the year 2017 with a robust installation performance in the United States of America. Last year the manufacturer connected some 260 turbines with a total capacity of 806 megawatts to the grid for its customers in the U.S. According to a publication by the American Wind Energy Association (AWEA), this corresponds to around 11 per cent market share; as a result, Nordex now ranks in fourth position among international OEMs.

In total, the US Wind industry installed 7,017 megawatts, coming in below the 8,203 MW installed in 2016. However, according to the annual statements in the fourth quarter of 2017, the installed capacity, at 4,125 megawatts, once again increased substantially as usual.

The US projects currently under construction include two large wind farms of Nordex that will collectively comprise a capacity of approximately 520 megawatts. The manufacturer is building both projects for energy utilities based in the U.S. and expect to grow installations this year again.